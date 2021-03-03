Harvey Eugene Hoover
Harvey Eugene Hoover, 83, of Broadway, Va., passed away March 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Orville and Ethel Dove Hoover.
Harvey worked for many years at Aileen. He mowed lawns for others and worked until recently at Turner Ham House. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, craft woodworking, and gardening. He loved his two dogs, Molly and Lexi. He was a member of Hebron Mennonite Church in Fulks Run.
On June 19, 1959, he married the former Linda R. Ritchie, who preceded him in death Dec. 25, 2001.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda D. Hoover and companion, Randy Wampler, of Fulks Run and Bonnie Day and husband, Patrick, of Clifton, Va.; cousins, Joan Lash and husband, Bob, Violet Schock and husband, Floyd, and Carolyn Lombardi and husband, Fred.
His cousin, Lillian Fetterman, preceded him in death.
Chaplain Bradley Long will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Chapel seating will be limited. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.