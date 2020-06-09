Hattie June Davis, precious infant daughter of Caleb and Ashley Landes Davis of Elkton, was born asleep June 4, 2020, and awoke in Heaven secured in the arms of Jesus.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Rylee, and her brother, Clay; paternal grandparents, Lowell and Alta Simon Davis; maternal grandparents, Rodney and Christina Grandle Landes; maternal great-grandparents, Sam and Judy Grandle.
Pastor Joe Slater will conduct a private graveside service at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Hattie will forever be remembered, talked about, thought of, and loved.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
