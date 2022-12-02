Hattie Mae Short, 89, of Broadway, Va., passed away Dec. 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 15, 1933, in Page County to the late Ausby and Mary Susan Cubbage Lucas.
Hattie was a member of the Christian Believers Fellowship in Timberville. She had worked at the Alliance in Shenandoah, worked for the poultry plant in New Market, and picked apples for Bowman Apple.
On Oct. 1, 1949, she married Russell Short, who preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2006.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Lee Runion of Broadway and Sylvia J. Fulk of Timberville; two sons, Franklin L. Short and wife, Sandy, of Stanley and Tommy L. Short and wife, Kim, of Stanley; eight grandchildren, Franklin R. Fulk III, Elizabeth Ann McRoy, Theresa L. McRoy, Richard Lee Lucas, Amy Campbell, Franklin Short Jr., Martin Short and Gabrielle Pharr; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Hattie was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Lee Short; two sons-in-law, Jerry E. Runion and Franklin R. “Dickie” Fulk Jr.; one grandson, Jerry E. Runion Jr.; and five siblings, Lloyd Lucas, Hoover Lucas, Burman Lucas, Mamie Seal and Geneive Dinges.
Pastor Bob Wilder and Jeffrey Lucas will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2 :00 p.m. Monday prior the service at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
