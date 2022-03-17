Hayes Franklin Moyer, 63, of Bergton, Va., died March 11, 2022, at his residence, the same day of his faithful dog, Rufus’ passing.
He was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Bergton to the late Ivan “Tiny” and Betty Dove Moyer.
Hayes was a dispatcher for Royal Cab. He was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church in Criders. He loved playing the guitar and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, the former Bonnie Dove; one sister, Kat; one brother, Billy; three daughters; a number of grandchildren; one aunt; and a number of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Moyer; and his brother, Mike Moyer.
The body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
