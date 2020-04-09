Hazel Anna Smith Diehl
Hazel Anna Smith Diehl of Bridgewater, loving mother, wife, nanny, and great-nanny, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 96.
Born May 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Lesta Florella Smith and Floyd E. Smith, and the devoted wife of Nelson Diehl for 66 years until his passing in 2009.
Hazel was a faithful member of the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, where she was a deacon and active participant. She was a homemaker and farm wife, whose greatest joys were raising her children and working on the farm. She loved nature--gardening, the birds, her fish, and all things in creation. She was a kind and gentle soul, who always put others ahead of herself. She lived a life of contentment and inner peace that was grounded in her deep faith. She was loved by all who knew her.
Hazel is survived by her loving family: children, June Diehl, Beverly Smiley (Jeff Rinker), Patty Hurwitz (Jeff), Darlene LaPrade (Joe) and Marty Diehl (Susie); grandchildren, Sarah Hurwitz Robey, Arianne Smiley, Allison Hurwitz, Natalie Smiley Roberts, Benjamin Hurwitz, Michael LaPrade, Megan LaPrade Harris, Logan Diehl, Kristen LaPrade, Seth Diehl, and Kelsi Diehl; seven great- grandchildren and a brother, Dr. Bob Smith of Bridgewater.
In addition to her late husband and parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her precious little daughter, Genevieve Elaine Diehl, and two brothers, Everette Smith and Ben Smith.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, April 10, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
A celebration of Hazel’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Hazel’s memory to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
