Hazel Charlene Wenger, 103, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mrs. Wenger was born July 6, 1919, in Dayton and was a daughter of the late William Rhodes and Annie Elizabeth Jones Rohrer.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Feb. 20, 1940, she married Paul Rhodes Wenger, who passed away Aug. 29, 1943.
Surviving are two daughters, Neva E. Horst and husband, Daniel H., Ellen R. Zimmerman and her late husband, Harvey N. Zimmerman, all of Dayton; three sisters, Ethel M. Wenger, Evelyn Wenger, Annie V. Wenger and husband, Neil; sister-in-law, Ruth Rohrer; grandchildren, Wendell Horst, Winston Horst, Gilbert Horst, Galen Horst, Philip Horst, Luke Horst, Lewis Horst, Joseph Horst, Paul Zimmerman, Jeffrey Zimmerman, Sharon Wenger, Samuel Zimmerman, Michael Zimmerman, Emily Shank, and Lydia Beery; 69 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great- grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wenger was preceded in death by three infant siblings; siblings, Ruby Martin, Evangeline Horst, Gilbert Rohrer, Frank Rohrer, Grace Showalter, Alice Heatwole, Joseph Rohrer, and Daniel Rohrer; brothers-in-law, Raymond Wenger, Lloyd Wenger; and four great-grandchildren.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home of her daughter, Ellen Zimmerman, 5304 Triple Z Drive, Dayton, Va., where friends may call Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 11, all day until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.