Hazel Catherine Moyers, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born Jan. 15, 1922, at Upper Tract, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles B. Whetzel and Annie Madaline Cook Whetzel.
Hazel was a homemaker, had worked at Franklin Garment Co. and was a member of the Smith Creek Church of the Brethren, where she was active in the Ladies Aide.
On Nov. 7, 1938, she married Layman William Moyers, who preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1996. Four brothers, six sisters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren preceded her in death.
Surviving are seven daughters, Phyllis Ann Moates (companion, Eugene Wells) of Fairmont, W.Va.; Freda Mae Jamison (husband, Arlin Dale) of Franklin, W.Va.; Kathleen Eye (companion, Hensel Armentrout) of Bridgewater, Va.; Sharon Gillispie (husband, David) of Brandywine, W.Va.; Propst (husband, Burton) of Penn Laird, Va.; Nancy Scott (husband, David) of Franklin, W.Va.; and Judy Harper of Franklin, W.Va.; and one son, Larry William Moyers of Franklin, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Kimble Funeral Home, 80 S. Main St., Franklin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Smith Creek Church of the Brethren, 3574 Smith Creek Road, Franklin, with Pastor David Morris officiating.
Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery at Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith Creek Church of the Brethren, c/o Nancy Scott, 182 Goshen View Lane, Franklin, WV 26807.
