Hazel Elnora Sours, 85, of Luray, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Warren County and was a daughter of the late Woodrow Robinson and Teresa Good Robinson.
Hazel was a former resident of Shenandoah, where she had resided for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Shenandoah Baptist Church.
On April 14, 1954, she married Kenneth Leo Sours, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Kenneth A. Sours and wife, Sherry, of Front Royal; three daughters, Judi Crawford of Penn Laird, Teresa Bailey and husband, Tim, of Shenandoah, and Kennea Solomon and husband, Seymour, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Woodrow Robinson Jr. of Front Royal; 24 grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Cyndi Allen of Luray; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Eugene “Bob” Sours; a daughter, Wanda Dovel; and a sister, Charlotte Hammed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Rileyville Cemetery by the Rev. James Kite and Larry Sullivan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.