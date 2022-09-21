Hazel Elizabeth “Betty” Turner, 92, of Fulks Run, died Sept. 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 27, 1930, in Daphna, and was the daughter of the late Jack and Grace Olinger Zigler.
Betty retired from Rockingham Poultry. She later worked as a custodian for Rockingham County Public Schools and provided in-home health care. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Fulks Run.
On May 20, 1950, she married Zane Walter Turner Sr., who preceded her in death April 25, 2008.
Surviving are sons, Zane W. Turner Jr. (Kenyon M. Sheffer) of Fulks Run, Robert “Bob” Turner of Fulks Run and John K. Turner of Fulks Run; daughter, Sandy I. Ritchie of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Dustin Turner, Jonathan Turner, Dylan Ritchie, Danielle Strickler, John K. Turner Jr., Katie E. Gerstenmaier and Amanda Carr.; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Juanita Turner; cousins, Robin and Gary Armentrout; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Turner and a sister, Virginia Cline.
Pastor Kenneth Williamson will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
