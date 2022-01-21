Hazel Elizabeth Brown, 80, of Broadway, passed away at her residence on Jan. 19, 2022. She was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Shenandoah County to the late Julius Beeler and Freddie Louise Himelright.
She worked at Cargill.
She married Paul Brown Sr., who preceded her in death in December 1986.
She is survived by her two sons, James Brown of Harrisonburg and Paul Brown Jr. of Hinton; four daughters, Sherri Fulk of Penn Laird, Paula Jones of Graham, Texas, Stacey Pitcock of Basye, Va., and Priscilla Raynor of Hampton Roads, Va.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mae Catherine “Jack” Barrick of Lebanon Church, Va.
Four sisters, Margaret “Peggy” McDonald, Jean Walker, Ruthetta Smith and Julia Opal Beeler Heishman; and a brother, Erol “Buckshot” Beeler, preceded her in death.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
