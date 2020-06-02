Hazel F. Burner
Hazel Flick Burner, of Shenandoah, passed away at the home of her daughter, Paula, and son-in-law, Wayne, on May 29, 2020, at the age of 96 years young.
Hazel was born on March 17, 1924, to Mary Kyle Frazier Flick and J. Vernon Flick. She was the oldest of seven children.
Hazel was a graduate of Elkton High School.
On July 4, 1944, she married Paul B. Burner and she became a homemaker and mother to three children, Douglas B. Burner (deceased 10-3-2017), Barry P. Burner (wife Jean) of Watchung, N.J., and Paula Burner-Kibler (husband Wayne) of Luray, Va. Hazel has one granddaughter, Lauren Burner-Lawrence (husband Tim) of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Hazel leaves behind her baby sister, Betty Jane Secrist (husband Phil) of Shenandoah (Betty and Phil provided countless acts of love and kindness); a very special niece and her family, Delana “DeDe” Zimmerman (husband Dennis and their children Zac, Nicholaus and Caroline); and a special nephew, Victor Bennington (wife Patty).
Hazel was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church for more than 70 years and was the treasurer of the Fisherette Sunday School Class for 58 years.
Hazel was also a long-time member of the Shenandoah Crafters.
Hazel enjoyed life, never complaining and always having a grateful heart. She loved her children more than anything and was the best mom any child could ask for!
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, who passed away on June 25, 1980; as well as five siblings, Evelyn Dearing, Joseph V. Flick, Calvin Flick, Janet Bennington and James Flick.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her own family, as well as her Christ United Methodist Church Family, and the special ladies of the Fisherette Class.
Becky Hawkins, RN, and Ann Rosson, CNA, with New Century Hospice for their excellent care.
Thanks is extended to Jimmy and Bonnie Sullivan for many delicious meals and leaf raking. And to longtime family friends, Theresa Comer and Steve Hensley, Robbie and Mark Colopy, Delores and Denny Gochenour, Donna and Jerry Davis, Marge and Don Zimmerman, Donna Gochenour and Donnie Knighton, your love, support and the many acts of kindness will never be forgotten!
Per Hazel’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service to honor her is tentatively scheduled for June 28 at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (this could change based on COVID-19).
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department, Shenandoah, VA 22849; or to the Christ United Methodist Church, Shenandoah, for its sound system.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.