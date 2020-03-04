Hazel Helmick
Hazel Helmick, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
A funeral will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Obaugh Funeral Home with burial to follow in Puffenbarger Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the Hazel Helmick Memorial Fund, c/o Blue Grass Valley Bank, P.O. Box 516, Monterey, VA 24465.
