Hazel J. Karnes
Hazel Jane (Koontz) Karnes, 93, died peacefully at her home on September 16, 2022. She was a life-long resident of Shenandoah, Virginia.
Born on October 31, 1928, Hazel was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ida Koontz. She was also preceded in death by her husband Roy Dale Karnes, siblings, Evelyn, Doris, Pat and Floyd (Buck).
She is survived by her son Dale Karnes (Nancy), and daughters Betty Short (Larry) and Susan Kelly (Jim), sister Shirley Judd (Paul), and brother-in-law Harry Glenn. Three grandchildren, Jodi, Joseph (Jessica) and Roy (Lindsey), five great grandchildren, Piper, Ashlyn, Jacob, Kymani and Leona. Also many nieces and nephews.
Hazel graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1946 and was a long-time member of the Shenandoah Alumni Association. Hazel had deep faith and was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, where she served in many capacities. Hazel helped her husband, Roy Dale with several businesses, Karnes Ice, Coal and Fuel Business and the Shenandoah Motel and Restaurant.
Hazel, as the matriarch of the family, hosted may years of thanksgiving dinners for extended family and Sunday dinners for their family. She loved to cook and was always trying new recipes. Hazel and Roy loved to party with friends, were avid bowlers, bridge players and also loved to travel. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the Wellness Center to visit with friends and participate in her movement matters class.
She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Shenandoah on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am, conducted by Pastor Tarja Stevenson. Everyone is invited to a meal and fellowship after the service. Friends may also visit family at Hazel’s home, 716 Fifth Street, Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church and Shenandoah Page One.
The family also wishes to thank all the nurse, doctors, and caregivers, at Sentara RMH, EMRC, Harrisonburg Hospice, for their great care and compassion for our mom.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.