Hazel Lee Cullers, 73, a resident of New Market, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Mrs. Cullers was born on Aug. 25, 1947, in Hardy County, West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Herbert and Isadore Ray Walker Miller. She was a very loving and caring person who’s children, family and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
On Feb. 7, 1969, she married Roy Allen Cullers. who preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2020.
Surviving are her children, Susan Lantz and husband, James, of Timberville, Thomas Cullers and wife, Deborah, of Timberville, Ramona Lantz and husband, Wayne Jr., of Broadway, and Marvin Miller of West Virginia; siblings, Sylvia Smith of West Virginia, Evelyn Richards of Maurertown, and Rhoda Chism of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Jocelyn Spencer and husband, Brandon, Nicholas Lantz, Zachary Lantz and wife, Lindsey, and Emily Faith Lantz, and great-grandchildren, Brandon Spencer Jr., Lance Spencer, and Wyleigh Smith Lantz.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Cullers was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Joe Walker, Jesse James Link, Sue Landis, Gladys Wilson, Effie Hicks, Louise Southerly, and Catherine Metz.
Pastor Deb Horst will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 61420.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
