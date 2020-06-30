Hazel Louise Holowene Williams, 96, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
Ms. Williams was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Elmer Breeden and Helen Grimm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Williams, who passed away Oct. 30, 1999. She was also preceded in death by a son, Harvey Williams, and a daughter, Fonda Giles.
She is survived by sons, Randolph Williams and wife, Joyce, Johnny Williams and wife, Doris, of Elkton and Jonathan Williams and wife, Robin, of Stanardsville; 16 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Fire Department, 14171 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 or Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
