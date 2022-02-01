Hazel Mae Turner Woods, 92, of Criders, Va., passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Milan, W.Va., to the late William Wade and Vernie N. Siever Turner.
She worked at Rockingham Poultry for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders.
On June 11, 1951, she married John Edward Woods, who preceded her in death Jan. 22, 1990.
Surviving are her sons, James Edward Woods and wife, Sherry, of Quicksburg, Beverly Allen Woods of Alexandria, Va., Terry Vincent Woods and wife, Cindy, of Criders, Guy William Woods and wife, Ramona, of Broadway, Richard Lynn Woods and wife, Debbie, of Fulks Run; daughters, Linda Sue Foltz and husband, Charles, of Lost City, W.Va., Brenda Lewis and husband, David, of Mathias, W.Va.; grandchildren, Stephanie Slater, Wesley Foltz, Wendy Gale, Jimmy Woods, Daniel Dove, John Woods, Cynthia Swoope, Raven Keener; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Martha Brady of Broadway.
A brother, Adam Turner, and sisters, Bertha Haviland, Nellie Secrist, and Katherine Turner preceded her in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders. Burial will be private at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders. Friends may visit at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.