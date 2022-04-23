Hazel Ruth Lam, 93, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Mrs. Lam was born August 8, 1928, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Fred L. and Lelia Lam Dean.
On July 7, 1973, she married Wilmer Richard Lam who preceded her in death on March 29, 1992.
Hazel graduated from Elkton High School and retired from Blue Bell in Elkton as a seamstress after 27 years of service. She was previously a longtime member of Blue Ridge Independent Church, and more recently attended Elkton Church of God. Hazel was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed going to events at the Elkton Community Center, and spending time and traveling with friends.
She is survived by a son, Galen Morris and wife, Tish of Stanardsville; a daughter, Kimberly Stump and husband, David of Elkton; a step daughter, Judy Bush and husband, Douglas of McGaheysville; two grandchildren, Cayden Stump and Lisa Bush May and husband, Adam and two nieces, Rhonda Hensley and Melanie Davis.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Lam and a granddaughter, Theresa Bush Brownell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Samuel Sponaugle officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may also call at the home of her daughter, Kim, at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Church of God, PO Box 123, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.