Hazel S. Crider
The family of Hazel S. Crider will be holding a memorial service to celebrate her life at Saint Stephen and the Good Shephard Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be at 7078 Rocky Bar Road, Elkton, Va. All who knew and loved her are welcome. Memorial funds in Hazel’s honor may be sent to: St. Stephen Church, P.O. Box 584, Elkton, VA 22827.
