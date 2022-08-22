In Memory of Hazel S. Crider
Hazel S. Crider passed away on Aug. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends in Elkton, Va. She was born on April 16, 1930, in Ellicott City, Md., and was the daughter of the late Robert and Mamie Shifflett.
She was a graduate of McGaheysville High School, Jefferson School of Commerce, and attended Blue Ridge Community College. She was a notary public for many years, coordinator for the Elkton Neighborhood Watch, chairperson of the advisory committee for the Town of Elkton, counselor of the youth group at Saint Stephens and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at Rocky Bar, where she was a member for many years. Hazel had a great interest in local and national politics, she enjoyed meeting people and especially caring for children, contributing to their well-being in many ways. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed music, hosting family and friends, and traveling.
Hazel worked at Merck and Company where she met her husband, Stanley. They were married on July 17, 1949. She is survived by her husband; a special daughter, Judy Amrhein of Elkton; four special grandchildren, Christopher Keyes of Virginia Beach, Carey Keyes of Elkton, Laura Amrhein Betz of North Carolina and John Amrhein of McGaheysville; special nieces, Donna Meadows, Sharon Otto, Alyson Wood, Katie Kurz and special nephews, Nelson Shifflett, Kenny Shifflett and David Shifflett, whom she dearly loved and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willard, Arthur, Edward, Norris, and Nelson; sister, Ruby; and two special daughters, Patricia Shifflett and Brenda Keyes and special nephew, Gary Shifflett, and special nieces, Kathy E. Kauffman and Jeanette (Nettie) Waterfall.
Hazel will be dearly missed by her devoted friend, Shirley Cubbage, numerous friends that she made throughout the years and those in the community.
There will be no formal viewing and burial will be private for family and close friends. There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd at Rocky Bar.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the church memorial fund.
