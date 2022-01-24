Heather Dawn Riggleman
Heather Dawn Riggleman, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2022.
She was born Aug. 8, 1993, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Kenneth Lee Riggleman of Timberville and Kerry Ann White Riggleman of Harrisonburg.
Heather graduated from Broadway High School and later got her certificate in Cosmetology and was attending classes at the Virginia School of Massage in Charlottesville.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Saige Nova Riggleman, Maysin Clyde Riggleman, Kyllian Graves Riggleman and Daygein Norse Riggleman; brothers, David Scott White of Harrisonburg and Anthony Riggleman of Timberville; sister, Elizabeth Ann Mabe of Harrisonburg; grandmother, Catherine Cline of New Market; stepmother, Marites Riggleman of Timberville; numerous aunts, uncles, and one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Bobby Riggleman Sr. and wife, Julia Riggleman, David White Sr. and wife, Patricia White, Johnnie Cline, one aunt and uncle.
Pastor Rob NyKamp will conduct a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns, where they ask everyone to wear masks.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway where masks are encouraged as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help offset the unexpected funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
