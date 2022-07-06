Heather Leigh Domalik, 43, of Basye, Va., passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.
Heather was my friend, my love and my everything lost her 6-year battle with Breast Cancer. She’s been there for and with me from Virginia to Florida right before getting hit with 6 hurricanes. To living in the Florida Keys in a fifth wheel as Katrina flooded the campground we were staying at. She worried about me as I was contracting in Afghanistan for 2 years, then helping to rack up a 5K room tab on the 7-day cruise we took as a vacation before my 2 years were up. We were even talking about adoption right before we were blessed with our son, James, who meant the world to her. Both our son and I stood by her side while she fought cancer. She always showed me a strength that I hope to show if I ever face something of that magnitude. She was so proud of James earning his Arrow of Light and continuing his path in scouting.
Heather was also an entrepreneur of a small business which all enjoyed and will miss. She was a joy to everyone she touched, and all our lives have been truly blessed by her. She will be surely missed but will be in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband, Neil Domalik; son, James Domalik; her father, Houston Toman Jr.; brother, Houston Toman III and his wife, Amber Toman, and their daughter, Avarie Toman; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jean Ann Ladd Harris; stepfather, George Harris; and stepmother, Glenda Toman.
There will be a celebration of life for Heather at the VFW post 2447 in Edinburg, Va. at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10. It will be open to everyone blessed to know Heather. We will be sharing loving memories and stories of our life with Heather. If you would like to bring a dish that you know was special to Heather or something special that you shared, that would be fantastic.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
