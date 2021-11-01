Heather Lynn Webster
Heather Lynne Webster passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the age of 34. Born Oct. 17, 1987, in Harrisonburg, Va., she was the daughter of Gregory and Linda Webster of Sneads Ferry, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Heather is survived by her daughter, Makaylynne Marie Webster; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Webster; aunt and uncle, Mel and Doug Smith; and dear friend, Bob Hume; as well as many other extended family members including aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Heather enjoyed spending time with friends, loved her dog, Baxter, and always looked forward to a good beach day.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Lost City, W.Va.
Contributions in Heather’s memory may be made to Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812 (www.mathias-bakerfireco4.com).
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, Va.
