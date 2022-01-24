Hector Manuel Ochoa Guzman
Hector Manuel Ochoa Guzman, 61, of Timberville, died Jan. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born March 2, 1960, in San Luis de la Reina, El Salvador to Julio and Hermelinda Guzman Ochoa.
Hector worked as a farm laborer for Inboden Environmental Services in Mount Jackson and was a member of Smith Creek Baptist Church in New Market. He was well known for his gardening prowess and in addition to his gardening, he loved to fish, to travel the countryside, and seeing new places. He had a wide range of friends and contacts through his gregarious nature.
On April 16, 1994, he married the former Cathie J. Mathes, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Fredies Manuel Ochoa of Timberville, Hector Yobany Requeῆo of Houston, Texas; daughter, Wendy Lira of Houston, Texas; sisters, Maria Pazita Saravia of Harrisonburg, Haydee Lorena Sortos of San Luis de la Reina, El Salvador; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles both in the U.S.A. and El Salvador.
Those wishing to pay respects and view may do so Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Smith Creek Baptist Church in New Market with Pastor Brent Hochema conducting a memorial service at 11:00 at the church.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Alex Argueta for his assistance throughout this long illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grandle Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.