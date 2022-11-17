Helen Rebecca (Craun) Beckwith, 92, of New Market, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born on May 1, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Charles Stuart and Virginia Lilly (Wood) Craun, Jr.
Helen graduated from Port Republic High School in 1947 and graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
In 1966 she married Army Lt. Colonel J. W. Beckwith in Naples, Italy.
Helen had worked as a registered nurse, before retirement from the Department of Defense.
Helen is survived by a brother, Welty Craun and wife, Sue, of Grottoes; Nieces, Phyllis Armentrout, and husband, Tim, of Harrisonburg, Susan Messenger of Summerville, SC, Linda Lugar, and husband Jeff, of Dallas TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nephews, Richard Craun, Greg Messenger, and great-nephew, John Armentrout.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, with Father Joseph Butler officiating. Burial to follow at Edgewood Cemetery.
