Helen Cramer Rohrbaugh, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by family at Crestwood in Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC), where she was a resident.
Mrs. Rohrbaugh was born June 4, 1926, in Bellwood, Pa., to the late Archibald and Maude Cramer. On April 4, 1946, she married Foster Garland Rohrbaugh, who preceded her in death Oct. 25, 1977.
She lived in Vienna, Va., for many years and worked for the U.S. government during this time. In 1981, she retired from the Department of Treasury as the Head of the Quota Section of the U.S. Customs Service. Additionally, she was a long-time member of Cherrydale Baptist Church in Arlington, Va.
Throughout her life, she participated in a number of mission trips and supported and hosted missionaries from around the world. She was a volunteer with Pioneer Girls, where she was known as “Sparrow”, and she enjoyed sharing her faith through arts and crafts projects with youth at camp and church groups.
In 2000, she moved to VMRC in Harrisonburg, Va. There, she became an active member of the Freedom Baptist Church in Harrisonburg and enjoyed volunteering around the VMRC campus.
Mrs. Rohrbaugh is survived by her son, Foster “Gary” Garland Rohrbaugh Jr. (Pat) and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rohrbaugh. She is survived by her grandchildren, James Rohrbaugh (Julie), Eric Rohrbaugh (Stephanie), Amy McNulty (Jack), and Laurie Trout (Josh). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rohrbaugh was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl, Thora, Lucille, and Lillian; her son, Ronald Rohrbaugh; and Arlene Mundy, her lifelong friend and travel companion.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, Va. The family encourages attendees to mask.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at VMRC Strite Auditorium, 1401 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, Va. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Mehling of Freedom Baptist Church. Masks are required at VMRC.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Maysville Cemetery, 169 Cemetery Road, Maysville, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Baptist International Evangelistic Ministries, Women’s Shelter, 121 Commerce Drive, Suite 50, Danville, IN 46122.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
