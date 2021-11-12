Helen Catherine Hensley died on Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 97. She was also known affectionately as “Kitty.” Helen was born Dec. 10, 1923, in Elkton, Va. She lived her entire life primarily in the Elkton area. She was a resident of Rosewood Village Assistant Living in Charlottesville, Va. at the time of her death.
She is survived by her son, Clarence William Fisher Jr. of Earlysville, Va., and a grandson, Barry Preston Fisher of Waynesboro, Va. She leaves to cherish memories of her son and grandson.
Her parents, Mary Downs Hitt and Tony Clinton Hitt, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Galen “Toehead” Hitt, Bobby “Booty” Hill, William “Bill” Hitt, Charles “Strike” Hitt and a sister, Thelma Weakley. Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Helen was a faithful longtime member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church. She took great pride in ringing the church bell and being a greeter on Sunday mornings. She possessed an unwaving dedication to her church that brought her comfort and peace.
Helen derived simple pleasures by sitting on her screened-in porch and watching nature, especially the birds and watching her planted flowers grow and bloom.
She lived alone for many years. Her ongoing strong willfulness transpired into many activities being accomplished around her beloved home. Her self-determination and unfaltering energy as she aged will be remembered for a long time.
A private family interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton, Va. with The Rev. James Martin officiating. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated and may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church, 104 Ashby Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Services are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
