Helen Elaine Rullmann Drifmeyer passed away on October 22, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living in Woodstock, Virginia. Helen was born February 22, 1927, the daughter of the late Alvin H. Rullmann and Rowena B. McKenzie Rullmann of Aurora, Indiana.
Helen asked to express at the beginning of this obituary that she mourns the passing of her firstborn son, Jeffrey Eugene Drifmeyer.
Helen is survived by her dear husband of seventy-five years, Eugene Drifmeyer. Helen and Gene were blessed with six children, Jeffrey (Gina) of Nashville, TN, Kenneth (Gail) of Westminster, CO, Sally Mielcarek of Edinburg, VA, Polly (Jay) Ashby of Edinburg, VA, Barrett (partner Ellen Ashley) of Bedford, VA, and Matthew (partner Pam Mehiel) of Bristow, VA.
Helen and Gene welcomed seven grandchildren: Jeremy (Kristin) Mielcarek of Hagerstown, MD, Amanda (Eric), Bryan of Littleton, CO, Erin (Dave) Moga of Blaine, MN, Emily (Chris) Crossman of New Midway, NC, Douglas (Stacey) Drifmeyer of Littleton, CO, Julie (Patrick) Shaffner of Nashville, TN and Claire Ashby of Waynesboro, VA. The couple were Great Grandparents to nine little ones: Ben Mielcarek, Ellie Moga, Zoe Crossman, Michael Moga, Cam Crossman, Nicky Moga, Taylor Bryan, Clementine Shaffner and Drif Bryan. Helen is survived by one brother, Bud Rullmann of Cleves, Ohio.
Services will be at 1:15 P.M. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Pastors Nate Robinson and Lauren Eanes will officiate. The Service will be live streamed on Emanuel Lutheran’s Facebook Page. Burial will follow at 2:45 P.M. in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church 127 East High Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or Muhlenberg Lutheran Church 281 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.