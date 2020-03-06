Helen Ferrell Moyers Diehl of Bridgewater, Va., age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She had been in declining health for the past several years, under the care of her family.
Ferrell was born on July 14, 1923, in Augusta County, and spent her life in the rural area of Centerville in Augusta County, approximately five miles south of Bridgewater, Va. She was the daughter of the late W. Harrison Moyers and Emma Miller Moyers of Augusta County. Ferrell was preceded in death by her sisters, Fern M. Wine and husband, Clarence, Gertrude M. Coffman and husband, Ralph; and brothers, William H. Moyers Jr. and Phyllis Barnes and Nellie Demastus, and Samuel W. Moyers.
Ferrell married the late Byron B. Diehl in 1941, and is survived by her son, Larry and wife, Jo Ann Kline Diehl of Harrisonburg, Va.; son, Ronald and wife, Lyn Eckenrode Diehl of Harrisonburg, Va., and son, Dennis and Debbie Lam of Bridgewater, Va.; and five grandchildren, Amy Burns and husband, Chris, April Diehl and companion, Joseph Elmore, Lauren Diehl and husband-to-be, Jamie McKeown of Raleigh, N.C., Allison and husband, Adam Mittner, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Ted Diehl of Harrisonburg, Va. Additionally, she has six great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Benjamin, Luke and Emma Mittner, Madison Umbel, and Izaya Elmore.
She was a devoted mother to three sons who required her full-time attention. Even so, once they went off to elementary school, Ferrell followed to work in the School cafeteria in order to keep a watchful eye. Later, she worked for food services at Madison College.
Ferrell loved to travel with Byron, enjoying visiting family and friends, antiquing, bluegrass and country music events, and always the annual vacation to the beach.
She was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren. Her grandfather, the Rev. Samuel T. Miller, was one of the founding fathers of the church. She stayed active in the church for years until recently, helped with many dinners, and assisted other members with work of the church.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Service, 208 S. Main St., Bridgewater, Va., on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Timothy Craver at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812, followed by a graveside service in the Summit Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in remembrance of Ferrell Diehl be made to Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
