Helen Alberta Lewis Figgins, 94, of Mt. Crawford, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Mrs. Figgins was born May 9, 1928, in Harrison, Nebraska at her grandmother’s home and was the daughter of the late Albert and Elsie Lacy Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Figgins; a brother, Everette Lewis; a sister, Betty Renalds a grandson, Christopher Figgins and a great-granddaughter, Montana Figgins.
On November 19, 1946, she married Vernon Leary Figgins, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2018.
Helen moved to Virginia at the age of 10, at which time she met Vernon, whom would become the love of her life. Their love was a special love that lasted for 72 years until his passing. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave for many years. Helen loved the outdoors, animals, singing, working on the farm and she especially loved horses. She was an avid horse person that rode hunter jumping horses in her younger years and would often compete in jumping competitions. She enjoyed thrift shopping and often found something for everyone. It was common for her to have Sunday dinners for the whole family to enjoy her delicious meals. Helen was a devoted wife and mother, that loved the Lord and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Keith Figgins and wife, Karen of Broadway, Lori Figgins Martin and husband, Troy of Mt. Crawford, and Leary Figgins and wife, Andrea of Mt. Crawford; eight grandchildren, Jason, Dustin, Colton, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Nathaniel and Isaiah, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Rodney Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Helen’s last days were spent at Brenda Shifflett’s private home, where she received excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany UMC Food Pantry, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
