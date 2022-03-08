Helen Foltz Hardy, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away March 5, 2022, at the Life Care Center of New Market. Mrs. Hardy was born June 28, 1928, in Page County and was the daughter of the late John D. and Freda Dobbs Foltz.
She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. She graduated from Shenandoah High School and worked briefly at Merck & Co. in Elkton, Va., where she met the love of her life, her husband, Harry. They were married March 20, 1948. She spent her life caring for her family. She loved playing bridge, playing trivia and other games with her family and having family gatherings. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she loved entertaining for neighbors, friends, and family.
Her husband, Harry K. Hardy, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nelson Foltz and Kenneth Foltz; a daughter, Barbara J. Barlow; daughter-in-law, Brenda L. Hardy; and son-in-law, Jimmy Barlow. She is survived by five children, Kirk Hardy (Carolyn) of Harrisonburg, Peggy Hardy of Rockingham, Va., Patty Hardy of Penn Laird, Va., Scott Hardy (Lynn) of Easton, Pa., and Jody Hardy (Kim) of Staunton, Va.; grandchildren, Corbin Hardy (Andrea), Heather Weatherholtz (Jeremy), Christy Kramer, Whitney Harvey (Daniel), Adam Hardy, Zach Hardy, Alex Hardy, and Josh Hardy; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lisa and Bob Norris.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg (Jen, Amy, Maggie, Jen, Kim) and Life Care Center of New Market (Brittany, Leticia, Sam, Madison, Christy, Adam, Tammy, Beatrice) for the care and love they gave her and for the compassion and help they extended to the family.
By her request, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
