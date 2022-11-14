Helen Frances Wenger Layman, 93, of VMRC in Harrisonburg, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2022. She was born in Park View in 1929 to the late Oliver and Goldie Heatwole Wenger and lived her entire life within a few miles of her birthplace.
Helen attended Park School and graduated at Eastern Mennonite School. She was blessed to have grandparents, cousins, friends, and school all within walking distance.
Helen was married 73 years to Wilbur Layman, who died on Jan. 24, 2022. She was a full-time homemaker when their children were young, but as they reached the teenage years, she found part-time employment at Red Front Supermarket, So-Fro Fabrics, and Wampler Meat Market.
Helen enjoyed camping, sewing, making flower arrangements, and playing her accordion. Throughout her life she enjoyed getting together with her childhood girlfriends.
Mrs. Layman compiled a genealogy of the Martin A. Lahman family, the descendants of her husband’s grandparents, who had 15 children.
Mrs. Layman was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. She volunteered at Gift and Thrift and at Tried and True.
Mrs. Layman is survived by her four children: Richard Layman and wife, Donna, of McGaheysville, Edith Layman Rhodes and husband, Gene, of Johnson City, Tenn., Glen Layman and wife, Kitty, of Harrisonburg, and Kenneth Layman and wife, Debbie, of Harrisonburg.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: Michael Layman and wife, Angela, of Chesterfield, Valerie Rhodes Platt and husband, Adam, of Nashville, Tenn., Kevin Rhodes of Johnson City, Tenn., Matthew Layman and wife, Gwen, of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Jonathan Layman of Harrisonburg; five great-grandchildren: Justin Layman and wife, Madison, of Bridgewater, Olivia Layman, Alexander Platt, Shannon Platt, and Abigail Platt; and one great-great-grandchild, Camryn Layman.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Layman was preceded in death by her brother, Shelly Wenger; sister, Dorothy Bellanca; and grandson, Jeffrey Layman.
Pastor Craig Maven will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at VMRC’s Mumaw House for the excellent care of Helen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.