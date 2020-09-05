Helen Geneva “Grandma” McDorman Allen, 90, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Allen was born on May 29, 1930 in Virginia and was a daughter of the late Claude and Iva Crawford McDorman. She worked for Owens-Brockway for over 40 years and attended of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Kathleen Renalds (Ernie); sister, Josephine Miller (Charles “Monk”); seven grandchildren, Vicky Newman (Jason), Ciendi Allen (Jay), Denise Allen (Cameron); Stephanie Allen, John W. Allen, Katie Renalds, Kyle Renalds (Maggie); eleven great-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her husband, James Allen; two sons, Larry and John Allen; sister, Louella Stover; brother, Marion McDorman; and a grandson, Rodney Allen.
A private graveside will be held.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 110, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Because of the unselfish devotion of her granddaughter, Vicky (Jason), she was able to spend the last five years in her home. She also received loving care from her sister, Josephine as well as Kindred Hospice, especially Ann Rosson.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
