Helen Gray Leach, 91, of Head Waters, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 7, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Bishop) Leach.
Ms. Leach was a member of the former Headwaters Presbyterian Chapel and enjoyed attending and visiting with McDowell Presbyterian Church in her later years.
Known as a local historian, Helen with her wealth of knowledge and steel trap memory, loved to share stories of the past and educate people on local history.
She worked and lived her entire life on the Cow-pasture farm where she was born, raising sheep and hogs, and sold eggs and butter throughout the community. Helen loved to work in her vegetable garden in the summer and equally enjoyed canning her bounty for the winter months ahead.
Additionally, Helen enjoyed her daily phone call with her community friends and will certainly be missed by them all.
She is survived by her sister, Juanita Bishop Propst of Harrisonburg; nieces, Marilynn Jarrells of Norfolk and Karen McGrath of Stephens City; nephew, Terry Propst of Harrisonburg; one great-niece; one great-nephew; four great-great-nieces; two great-great-nephews; special cousin, Stuart Neil and wife, Glenna of McDowell; as well as special friends, Dorothy Harris and Donnie and Karen Botkin, all of Head Waters.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, Bill Puffenbarger.
A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Obaugh Funeral Home with pastor Elizabeth Pyles officiating. Burial followed in Head Waters Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Mike McGrath, Roger Kincaid, Stuart Neil, Kevin Neil, Danny Snook, Donnie Botkin and Carson Snyder.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Monterey, VA 24465 or Head Waters Cemetery, c/o Elmo Varner, 14952 Highland Turnpike, Head Waters, Va. 24442.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.