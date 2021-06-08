Helen H. Link
Helen Hanger Link, 78, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, went to be with our Lord peacefully Monday morning, June 7, 2021. She was born in Bridgewater on Aug. 19, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Mack and Bessie Lucas Hanger.
Helen was a member of the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church. She was employed with Sysco Food Service for 40 years before retiring.
Her husband, Elwood Ralph Link Jr., preceded her in death Aug. 4, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa and her husband, Jim; a son, Daniel; two grandchildren, Mitch and Scotty and wife, Abby; a sister, Ellen of Harrisonburg; and a brother, Billy and wife, Dottie, of Bridgewater.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelly, and a sister, Reba.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge CASA, P.O. Box 1025, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.