Helen “HoHo” Wagoner Hill, 96, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Helen was born to Roy Hammer and Nora Cloe Dahmer Wagoner on February 28, 1925 in Deer Run, West Virginia. She graduated from Franklin High School and was the class historian. She organized many class reunions and kept a scrapbook until age and travel difficulties dissolved this close knit class.
Helen attended Shenandoah College in Dayton. Her roommate’s brother would become her husband. She attended Fairmont State College. She taught school in Pendleton and Rockingham Counties.
Helen married Harry Nelson Hill, Sr. on June 22, 1946 at the First Presbyterian Church on Court Square in Harrisonburg. They celebrated 57 years of marriage until his death in 2003. They shared four children.
Helen retired from J.C. Penny after 26 years working in the downtown store and later at the Mall. Here she got her “HoHo” moniker from her upbeat positivity and sense of humor. “No complaining” was her rule. These traits never left her.
She loved volunteer work and her clubs. She was a faithful Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army and handing out juice and cookies for the American Red Cross Blood Drives. She was a member Dale Enterprise Home Demonstration Club, The Singers Glen Senior Citizens, and the Carl D. Lee V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary (the Buddy Poppy Queen.) She held leadership roles in all of these groups.
Helen faithfully attended Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church with the children in tow where she taught Sunday School and Ladies groups. After moving to Bridgewater Retirement Community Assisted Living in 2014, she enjoyed Chapel and Bible Study and sharing with Chaplain Russ.
Helen loved gardening, canning, mowing (even using a push mower), cooking, walking, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, picking up her chestnuts and a sip of sweet red wine occasionally.
She kept us together as a family. One Sunday a month, all the extended families were at her table to reconnect and love each other. The family had great laughs and memories from these dinners. She always made Christmas special. Mom loved to cruise and fly. She was blessed to be able to visit Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii with a childhood friend. Oh the stories! She toured the battlefields in Germany where Harry served in WWII. Recently, one of her caregivers asked her where was her favorite place. Her answer with a laugh was “Wild, Wonderful West Virginia!”
Helen is the last surviving member of her family. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Virgil (Mary) Wagoner, Roy Lee (Jean) Wagoner; sister, Hilda Mullinex (Arthur). She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry N. Hill Sr.; sons, Roger W. Hill, Harry N. “Chop” Hill Jr., and son-in-law, Kenny Rodeffer
Helen is survived by a her daughters, Lana (Bill) Hartman of Penn Laird, Mary “Clooney” Rodeffer of Bridgewater; daughters-in-law, Patricia Hill of Broadway, Kerry Hill of Mt. Crawford; a special forever sister in Princeton, Illinois, Joanne Swan; grandchildren, Mollie (Andrew) Hess of Culpeper, Leanne (Henry) Karnes of Shenandoah, Mark (Kelly) Hill of Fulks Run, Natalie (Chris)
Campbell of Staunton, Nathan Rodeffer of Staunton, Adam (Michele) Hill of Seattle, Washington, Alex (Claudia) Hill of Williamsburg; ten great-grandchildren, Ian and Annabelle Hess, Logan Karnes, Luke and Laci Hill, Corinne Campbell, Bradley and Nicholas Rodeffer, and Noah and Gabriela Hill. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bridgewater Retirement Community became her second home. There were so many new friends, activities, and loving and caring staff to keep her on her toes. And so many great stories!
Chaplain Russ Barb and Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to attend.
The casket will remain closed, however, friends are welcome to sign the register book on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation in her memory, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Proverbs:31- A very good and faithful woman with love for her family and life well lived. Cheers Mother Dear! And go light up heaven.
