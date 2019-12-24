Helen L. Kalkan, 98, of Harrisonburg since 2006, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Burr and Lillian Twining; her beloved husband, Bill; son, Richard; siblings, Burr, Nellie, Mildred, and Martin; sister-in-law, Helen (Fred) Meisner; and brother-in-law, Otto (Virginia) Kalkan.
Helen is survived by her children, Charlotte (Pete) Cox, Nancy (Steven) Burke, and Jeffrey (Susan) Kalkan; her daughter-in-law, Susan Joy Kalkan; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen graduated from Endicott High School and received her RN Nursing Diploma from the Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a devoted nurse and truly enjoyed caring for her patients. She also assisted her husband in opening and operating a Variety Store in Newark Valley, N.Y. Over the years, she and Bill made many wonderful memories traveling and visited most of the states in the U.S. Helen accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior in the Baptist Church in Union, N.Y., when she was 13 years old. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for many years until moving to Harrisonburg, Va., in 2006. She then became a member of the People’s Baptist Church in Virginia.
Friends and family are invited to the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for a period of visitation on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2 until 3 p.m, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Gideons International, the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, N.Y., or the People’s Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, Va., in loving memory of Helen.
Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
