Helen Lenora Queen, 83, of Timberville, passed away Aug. 9, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehab and Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va. to the late Charles and Anna Bell Thompson Vernat.
Helen was a homemaker.
Her husband, Carl David Queen, preceded her in death May 9, 2012.
Surviving are one son, Owen T. Hamlin Jr. of Timberville; three daughters, Darla Sue Dray of Timberville, Diana Kay Workman of Timberville and Teresa Dawn Mooney of Huntington, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Her son, Robert Hamlin, preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
