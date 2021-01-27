Helen Louise Curry Minnick
Helen Louise Curry Minnick, 87, of Briery Branch, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Rockingham County on April 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Alfred and Myrl (Grogg) Curry.
Helen had worked at Marvel for 30 years. She attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene and had a great love for flowers.
She was united in marriage on May 12, 1956, to Jessie James “Jim” Minnick.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Diane Lynn Burn and husband, Al, Teresa Wallen and Scott Minnick and wife, Gail; two brothers, Wayne Curry and wife, Alberta, and Larry Curry; three grandsons, Gerald Eppard and companion, Janice, Steve Eppard and wife, Kara, Joshua Minnick and wife, Amanda “Mandy”; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Eppard, Luke Eppard and Abbie Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Eppard; sister, Judy Curry, and infant sister, Norma Curry and four brothers, J.L. “Junior” Curry, Donald Curry, Norlyn Curry, and infant brother, Harold Curry.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Dayton with The Rev. Tony Martin officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
