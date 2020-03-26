Helen Huffman entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2020. The daughter of Reuben Nathan and Mary Eliza Brumback Long, she was born Oct. 26, 1923.
On June 22, 1946, she married the love of her life, Johnnie William Huffman. After their marriage, they moved to their new home near Grove Hill in Page County. Together, they operated the family farm and enjoyed a blessed and happy life.
Helen graduated from Stanley High School in 1941, and began teaching school in a one-room school building in Pine Grove. Fulfilling her love of children and teaching, she later worked at Grove Hill Elementary School until her retirement in 1985.
A strong woman of faith, she was a dedicated member of the Hawksbill Primitive Baptist Church, where she served as clerk. In recent years, she attended Stanley Baptist Church and was beloved "Aunt Helen" to the church family.
Helen was a devoted wife, loving aunt and friend. She was a passionate homemaker, and an excellent cook and hostess. She was known for her delicious pound cakes and pies, homemade rolls and coleslaw. Helen was one of the founding members of the Grove Hill Friendship Club, where she found great joy and commitment in serving others.
Her beloved husband, Johnnie, preceded her in death on April 3, 2001, after nearly 55 years of marriage. The last surviving member of her immediate family, Helen was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers, Nathan, Edward, Harry, Benton, Lauck, Clark, Ernest and Nelson Long.
Helen is survived and endeared by a number of nieces and nephews, extended family, a host of friends, former students, and a special friend, Erma Leake.
Due to declining health the last several years, she was blessed to be able to remain in her home with loving caregivers, Wanda Comer, Tracy Cubbage, Nancy Housden, Joanna and Sabrina Foltz, Jean McAllister, Cheryl Triggs and the staff of Kindred Hospice.
On Jan. 7, of this year, she became a resident at Journey's Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton. She was endeared and lovingly cared for by the amazing staff there.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at the Stanley Baptist Church at a later date. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Grove Hill Community Center, Monica Printz, Treasurer, 2608 Strole Farm Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849; to Stanley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 289, Stanley, VA 22851; or to any charity of choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
