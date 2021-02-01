Helen Louise Phillips Mathias, 96, departed this life on Jan. 29, 2021. Helen was born Nov. 30, 1924, in New Market, Va., to Virginia Phillips.
Helen lived with her grandparents, George and Lucy Phillips in New Market. She graduated from New Market High School in 1944. After school she attended and graduated from Pauline’s Beauty School in Harrisonburg. She then worked at the salon until she had children. After the children were in school, she worked at Rockingham Co-op Grocery in Harrisonburg; she then worked at the A&P grocery store until retirement in 1989.
On Nov. 30, 1945, Helen married Robert A. Mathias, who preceded her in death in 1992.
She is survived by a son, Robert A. Mathias Jr. of Islamanda, Fla.; two daughters, Janet Mathias Spitzer husband (Ronald) of Columbus, Ohio and Nancy Mathias Lohr and husband, Thomas, of Broadway.
Also surviving are six grandchildren: Paul Lohr (Mary) of Connecticut, Stephen Lohr (Jackie) of Broadway, Michael Lohr (Cassie) of Powell, Wyo., Robert A. Mathias III of Florida, Ronald (Ronnie) L. Spitzer II and Jeanette Spitzer of Columbus, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, William, Jackson and Thomas Lohr of Broadway, Virginia Lohr of Powell, Wyo., Ethan Mygrant of Indiana, and Jason Daugherty of Columbus, Ohio; and two great-great- grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Wanda Wilt, and an aunt, Hilda Runion, both of Broadway.
A sister, Marcella Tusing, also preceded her in death in 1995.
Helen was active in the Rockingham County Home Demonstration Club, enjoyed the Broadway-Timberville Promenaders Square Dance Club, Plains District Women’s Club and enjoyed helping with Church functions. Helen also enjoyed her flowers, gardening and other outside chores. She enjoyed winters in North Fort Myers, taking grandkids on summer trips and a trip to England.
Friends and family may visit and sign the guestbook Monday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service at the Timberville Church of the Brethren Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, service and cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
