Helen Louise Reedy Wymer
Helen Louise Reedy Wymer, age 91, formerly of Luray, Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Columbia Cottage of Hanover, Pa.
A graveside service for Mrs. Wymer will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Riverview Cemetery with The Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.
Mrs. Wymer was born in Fishers Hill, Va., on July 10, 1929, a daughter of the late William Clarence and Elizabeth Catherine Andrews Reedy.
Mrs. Wymer was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Luray for many years and later became an active member of the Rileyville Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and raised her children until 1966. She then returned to school and began a career at Page Valley Bank in Luray, where she retired as Assistant Vice-President. She loved to quilt and working in her yard was a joy to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Milton Wymer, and two siblings, Donald Reedy and Lewis Reedy.
Survivors include her children, Carol Anne Havnaer (Stephen) of Salisbury, N.C., Cherie Elaine Moyer (Thomas) of Hanover, Pa., Stephanie Kay Ingemanson (Gary) of San Antonio, Texas, Kenneth Wayne Wymer of Luray, Va., and Crystal Wymer of Luray, Va.; her grandchildren, Yvonne Moyer, Todd Moyer, Chris Moyer, Heather Sabaka, Lisa Moyer, Brian Ingemanson, Jennifer Ingemanson, Samantha Cook, Sara Wymer, Garrett Wymer, Katlyn Grayson, Shayna Payton, and Harold Payton Jr. along with 12 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Hawksbill Greenway Foundation (hawksbillgreenway.org) in Luray or Page One (vapageone.org).
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Va., is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Wymer.
