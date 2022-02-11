Helen Marie Coffey, 78, of Luray, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. She was born July 26, 1943, in West Virginia and was a daughter of the late John Carter and Ella Green Carter.
On Oct. 1, 1962, Helen married Thomas Coffey Sr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Tammy Ortega and husband, Jim, of Chesapeake and Vicky LeBlanc and husband, Rodger, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Thomas Coffey Jr. of Luray; two brothers, Tommy and Andy Carter, both of West Virginia; a sister, Dolly Dennis of West Virginia; three granddaughters, Stacy Grant and husband, James, of Virginia Beach, Alicia Vincent and husband, Chuck, of Winchester and Mandy O'Baker and husband, Logan, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan and Jimmy Carter.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Coffey Heavenly Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.