Helen Mae Fulk Knight, 85, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Knight was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Melvin and Nona Dove Fulk.
She loved canning, gardening and her church family. She was a member of The Peake Pentecostal Church.
On April 2, 1955, she married Laney Knight, who passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Together they pastored for over 50 years at the Peake Pentecostal Church. She was a devoted pastor's wife and song leader.
Surviving are her children, Danny Knight of Fulks Run, Kenny Knight of Harrisonburg, Larry Knight, Sandy Obaugh and husband, Jeff, all of Hinton; sister, Ola Shoemaker and husband, James, of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Brandon Obaugh, Kody Knight and wife, Whitney, Kristin Knight, Matthew Knight; daughter-in-law, Patricia Knight; and a nephew, who was like a son, Carson Knight.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her brother, Nelson Fulk; and a sister, Dorothy Kline.
Pastors Jeff Warner and Pam Reedy will conduct a funeral service at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Yesy Collato, her caregiver.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
