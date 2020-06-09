Helen M. Ritchie, 94, passed away May 19, 2020, in Towson, Md. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., and lived much of her life in Fredericksburg. Helen was born to the late Robert Miller and Irene Miller on Aug. 29, 1925.
She graduated from Dayton High School in Dayton, Va. and from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BS in Business.
She married the late Lee C. Ritchie Jr. in 1944, and they lived in Fredericksburg for 50 years before living in Florida, Louisiana and Washington, D.C.
Helen is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Carolyn and Michael Franz, of Cashiers, N.C., Cathy and Dirck Ten Broeck, of Towson, Md., and Chris and David Ruth, of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband and one grandson.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Harrisonburg. She will be buried next to her husband at Woodbine Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
