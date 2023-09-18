Helen Mary VanDerveer, 85, of Luray, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 26, 1938, in New Brunswick, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Michael Peter Podwats and Susan Margaret Kazmarcik Podwats.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray.
On June 3, 1961, she married Thomas Robert VanDerveer, who died Jan. 27, 2023.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Patrick VanDerveer and wife, Debra, of Delaware; a daughter, Marie Brill and husband, Robert, of Luray; two brothers, Michael and John Podwats; two sisters, Jean Frangipane and Irene Castalone; five grandchildren, Mathew, Erica, Bobby, Suzanne and Daniel; and six great-grandchildren, Everly, Aubry, Levi, Logan, Liam and Callum. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Robert VanDerveer Jr.; and three brothers, Thomas, Joseph and Victor Podwats.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church by Father Edwin Perez. Burial will be in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Bradley Funeral Home.
