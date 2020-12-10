Helen Mabel Shenk Baker, 89, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC). Helen was born and raised in Newport News, Va., and was a daughter of the late Henry Michael and Frankie Dora (Showalter) Shenk.
She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in 1949. She earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Goshen College in Goshen, Ind., in 1958. In 1959, she married Theodore A. Baker and moved to Michigan. She worked as a nurse in the Emergency Department of Lapeer County General Hospital.
She returned to the Shenandoah Valley in 1977, where she worked at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community until her retirement in 2002. In 2014, Helen moved to VMRC where she spent the remaining years of her life. She was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church, Criders, Va.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Baker (Grindl Haney) of Waynesboro, Va., and Timothy Baker (Ana) of York, Pa; two granddaughters, Lauren Baker of York, Pa., and Sylvia Baker of Uppsala, Sweden. She is also survived by her twin brother, Henry Michael Shenk Jr. (Peggy) of Harrisonburg, Va., and by a sister, Edith Layman of Newport News, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by five sisters, Fannie Oliver, Ellen Peachey, Alisa Hillary, Esther Buckwalter and Emily Shenk.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
The family extends its deep gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff of Mumaw House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
