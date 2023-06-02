Helen Margaret Emswiler Gangwer, 95, passed away May 29, in Richmond, Va. The daughter of Cleaver and Martha Emswiler, she was born and raised in Broadway, Va.
Helen graduated from Bridgewater College as a member of the Class of 1949. She taught for several years at Dayton High School prior to starting her family in 1953 with Edwin E. Gangwer of Dayton.
With a passion for music, Helen sang in numerous choirs and played the organ in several churches. Her dream was fulfilled as all of her children followed in her path with vocal and instrumental pursuits.
After decades of child-rearing, Helen returned to school to renew her teaching credentials and added a special education endorsement. She subsequently taught at Powhatan High School and the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County.
Ed and Helen were founding members of the West Richmond Church of the Brethren. Moving back to Harrisonburg in 1992, Helen joined Garber’s Church of the Brethren after Ed’s passing.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Ed; sister, Elma Emswiler Loomis and her husband, Boyd Loomis; daughter-in-law, Luann Chandler Gangwer and son-in-law, Stephen Reuther.
She is survived by her children, Robert E. Gangwer and his wife, Patricia, of Powhatan, Martha E. Gangwer of Chesterfield, David E. Gangwer and his wife, Kelley, of Virginia Beach and Walter E. Gangwer and his wife, Tammy, of Amelia. The proud grandmother of six, Helen’s treasures include Benjamin R. Gangwer, his wife, Michelle and their children, Gunnar Olgers and Amelia Hankins, Chad D. Gangwer and his wife, Anne Douglas, Jason E. Gangwer, Lauren E. Gangwer, Joshua Childress and Paige Gangwer. Her lone great-granddaughter Elizabeth “Weesie” Gangwer awaits the arrival of her baby sister in the next few weeks. Along with many nieces and nephews, Helen leaves Betty Gangwer as the sole remaining “parent” of the Greatest Generation to remember the rich Gangwer heritage.
The family is most appreciative of the care provided by Spring Arbor of Salisbury and The Laurels of Bon Air over the past few years. Special thanks to Kristina Dunkley for the tender, loving care she provided Helen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dayton Church of the Brethren on June 10 at 12 p.m. A reception and light lunch will follow the service. Interment with the family will be at the Dayton Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Garber’s Church of the Brethren, 1275 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Road, Henrico, VA 23229 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
