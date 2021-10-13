Helen Marie Housden, 86, of Front Royal, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Housden was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Claudia Lam Dofflemyer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Freddy” Housden; brothers, Cecil, Miller, Charles, Westley, Ralph and Nelson Dofflemyer, and a sister, Edna Campbell.
Helen loved her family and loved time spent with them.
She is survived by her sons, Larry, Leroy, Jerry and Tommy Housden; daughters, Judy Bowman and Joyce Craig; thirteen grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Bethel United Church of Christ, with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating. Interment will follow at Dovel Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday evening, Oct. 14, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
