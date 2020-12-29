Helen Marie Shifflett
Helen Marie Shifflett, 87, of Harrisonburg (formerly of Grottoes), passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 1933, and was a daughter of the late George M. and Pearl (Raynes) Craig.
Helen worked at Metro Pants in Bridgewater.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianna T. Messick and husband, Tom, of Harrisonburg, and son, Roger L. Trobaugh and wife, Suzanne, of Mount Crawford; daughter-in-law, Karen Trobaugh of Mount Crawford; four grandchildren, Crystal Dale (Rick), Heather M. Hanson (Paul), Joshua J. Messick (Ashley) and A.D. Trobaugh, and nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hanson, Lilly Hanson, Owen Messick, Elijah Messick, Eden Messick, Zach Dale, Murphy Dale, Shelby Dale and Cooper Dale, and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles B. Trobaugh Jr., and brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sign the register and pay respects.
Burial will be private.
Friends may send flowers or make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
