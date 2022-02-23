Helen Mariea Belmaggio Martz, 96, of Broadway, died Feb. 21, 2022, at Choice Health and Rehab in Standardsville. She was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Masontown, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Sulia Delassandro Belmaggio.
Helen worked as check out supervisor for K-Mart and attended Broadway Baptist Church in Broadway.
She was married to Ray T. Martz, who preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2006.
Surviving are a stepson, Danny Martz of Chicago, Ill.; one grandson and one granddaughter.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a graveside service 3 p.m. Friday at the Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns.
There will be no viewing or any other services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
